Sam Albert and his 2004 Subaru WRX STI competes in Stage Rally. The naturally aspirated rules allow for a motor with a displacement 4.5 liters. So after searching for different motors, Sam settled on a 4.3 L F136 V8 from a Ferrari California. The V8 produces 483 hp and 372 lb-ft of torque. Sam will keep the Subaru AWD drivetrain thanks to a custom transmission adapter and flywheel. Follow the project’s progress on Sam’s channel.

Source: Sam Albert Rally and Sam Albert Rally FB page