Mazda RX-8 with a Toyota 1JZ-GTE

This Mazda RX-8 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six thanks to Yung Lee Auto in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia. The company made a set of custom mounts and notched the crossmember and chassis to allow for enough room in the engine bay to fit the inline-six. They also installed a Mitsubishi Evo 3 radiator, RX-7 power steering rack, and custom stainless steel exhaust. In order for the factory RX-8 gauges to work, they used both the 13B and 1JZ ECUs along with the 13B crank trigger and crank and coolant temp sensors. Yung Lee Auto also replaced the factory Mazda transmission for a Toyota W58 five-speed manual transmission. Power is still sent to the rear wheels through a modified driveshaft to the RX-8 differential.

Source: Yung Lee Auto FB page