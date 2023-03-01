Skip to content

Mazda RX-8 with a Toyota 1JZ-GTE

Mazda RX-8 with a 1JZ-GTE inline-six

This Mazda RX-8 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six thanks to Yung Lee Auto in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia. The company made a set of custom mounts and notched the crossmember and chassis to allow for enough room in the engine bay to fit the inline-six. They also installed a Mitsubishi Evo 3 radiator, RX-7 power steering rack, and custom stainless steel exhaust. In order for the factory RX-8 gauges to work, they used both the 13B and 1JZ ECUs along with the 13B crank trigger and crank and coolant temp sensors. Yung Lee Auto also replaced the factory Mazda transmission for a Toyota W58 five-speed manual transmission. Power is still sent to the rear wheels through a modified driveshaft to the RX-8 differential.

Mazda RX-8 with a 1JZ-GTE inline-six

Mazda RX-8 with a 1JZ-GTE inline-six

Mazda RX-8 with a 1JZ-GTE inline-six

Source: Yung Lee Auto FB page

2 thoughts on “Mazda RX-8 with a Toyota 1JZ-GTE”

  1. AnonyHunter

    The workshop isn’t located in Thailand, but in Malaysia. East Malaysia to be exact, which is much further from Thailand than mainland Malaysia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.