1969 Beetle with a 383 ci Chevy V8

front view of a 1969 Beetle with a 383 ci Chevy V8

This 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Pahrump, Nevada. It is powered by a 383 ci Chevy V8 in front making 500 hp. It is paired to a three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear with 3.73 gears and 31-spline axles. Everything sits on a custom frame with an adjustable air suspension. A set of Center Line 15-inch wheels covers disc brakes in front and back. The interior features leather seats, 1956 Chevy steering wheel on an Ididit column, modified 1955 Chevy dash, custom center console, and Dakota Digital gauges.

383 ci Chevy V8 in a 1969 Beetle engine bay

383 ci Chevy V8 in a 1969 Beetle engine bay

side view of a 1969 Beetle with a Chevy V8

back view of a 1969 Beetle with a Chevy V8

Center Line wheel on a 1969 Beetle with a Chevy V8

side exhaust from a 383 ci Chevy V8 in a 1969 VW Beetle

front suspension on a custom frame in a 1969 Beetle

Ford 9-inch rear end on a custom frame in a 1969 Beetle

custom leather interior in a 1969 VW Beetle

custom leather interior in a 1969 VW Beetle

custom leather interior in a 1969 VW Beetle

Source: Bring a Trailer

