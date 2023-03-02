1969 Beetle with a 383 ci Chevy V8

This 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Pahrump, Nevada. It is powered by a 383 ci Chevy V8 in front making 500 hp. It is paired to a three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear with 3.73 gears and 31-spline axles. Everything sits on a custom frame with an adjustable air suspension. A set of Center Line 15-inch wheels covers disc brakes in front and back. The interior features leather seats, 1956 Chevy steering wheel on an Ididit column, modified 1955 Chevy dash, custom center console, and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer