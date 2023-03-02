BMW 2002 with a Honda F20C

Garry enjoys driving his 1974 BMW 2002. The car has come a long way thanks to his hard work. It was powered by a built 2002 tti inline-four making 128 hp. When it came time for more power, he decided against using another BMW engine.

Garry chose to swap a 2.0 L F20C inline-four from a Honda S2000. The high-revving motor produced 240 hp and did not require modification to the firewall or radiator support.

The F20C sits on a set of Candela Manufacturing custom mounts and custom exhaust. The motor runs on a Radium Engineering fuel system controlled by a Haltech Elite ECU.

Gary estimates the swap required 8-9 hours of labor (2-3 hrs on motor, 6 hrs on body). Behind the motor is a S2000 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a BMW E36 limited-slip differential.

The car rides on a set of Ireland Engineering adjustable coilovers and Danjer negative camber control arms. Garry strengthened the car with a DanJer front subframe brace, Candela Manufacturing custom torque brace, and Top End Performance (TEP) front and rear strut braces.

Behind the custom BBS RS 15×7-inch wheels are Big Brake conversion front and rear. Inside Garry installed rebuilt BMW E30 325is seats and a Momo Competition steering wheel.

Source: @chargin3737