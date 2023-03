Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance taught his employee Ricky how to build a Honda K20 inline-four for forced induction. The motor features a K20A2 block (bored 86.5 mm) with a Wiseco 9.6:1 compression pistons, Brian Crower H-beam rods, and 4Piston oil pump. On top sits a K20A2 head with Brian Crower Stage 2 camshafts and Supertech springs and retainers. A Precision 6466 turbocharger will provide the boost. Watch Jay and Ricky build the motor in the video below.

Source: That Racing Channel