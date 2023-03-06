1991 BMW E30 with a Ford Probe Turbo 2.2 L Inline-Four

This 1991 BMW 318i E30 is for sale on Facebook Marketplace located in Wilmington, Delaware for $8,500 OBO. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L F2T inline-four from a 1991 Ford Probe. It features a factory VJ11 turbocharger, TurboXS RFL blowoff valve, and MegaSquirt 1 Standalone ECU. Behind that is a five-speed manual transmission from a Mazda B2200. A single-piece driveshaft sends power to a limited-slip differential with 2.79 gears. Please view the listing for issues and more info.

Copied from the sale listing:

Clean Title, 110K Miles

F2T 2.2L Turbo 4 Cylinder (From 1991 Ford Probe)

Mazda B2200 Transmission, 5 Speed

6 Puck HD Clutch

2.79 LSD Rear Diff

Single Piece Driveshaft (New)

Fabricated Motor/Transmission Mounts

Flipped Intake Manifold

Stock VJ11 Turbo @14psi

Megasquirt 1 Standalone

Innovate LC1 Wideband

Condor Speed Shop Steering Shaft Kit

TurboXS RFL BOV

Fabricated Intercooler & Exhaust Piping

CXRacing FMIC

Fabricated Oil Pan & Pickup Tube

Oil Pressure, Wideband, Boost Gauges

Vibrant Air Filter

Trigger Wheel + EDIS4 Ignition

New Water Pump & TB

Hawk HP Street Pads

Powder Coated VC

I would consider this a running & driving project car. It is reasonably well tuned and I can get in and drive it when I want to. It has its issues here and there but nothing preventing it from being enjoyed. Had a great time building this over the past year or so but it is time to move on to something else.

If you read up on the F2T you will find it is an underrated engine from the time period and produces pretty substantial torque. The stock bottom ends can hold impressive power. This car is a turbo and injectors away from 300whp and 350wtq. This would be a great Radwood car.

Issues:

• Oil Pan Leaks (Not substantial but an annoyance)

• No IACV (Must give it some throttle during warmup sub 50 degrees, no big deal)

• Front End Collision (2-3 owners ago the car hit a deer, the hood and d/s fender are rough and the front bumper was replaced with an early model. Did pass PA inspection with the repairs)

• Slight Driveshaft Vibration (Highway speeds, likely needs balanced)

• No Heat, No AC (Heat would be easy to add, AC not so much)

• Manual Steering (Pretty light with the engine location)

Price is OBO.