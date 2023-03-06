Chevy Corsa with a 2.0 L X20XEV Inline-Four

Max enjoys driving his Chevrolet Corsa from Brazil on the street and track. Opel offered several engine options with the largest being a 1.6 L inline-four. However Max wanted more so he installed a 2.0 L X20XEV inline-four and F18 five-speed manual transmission from the Opel Vectra. The DOHC 16-valve motor features an upgraded intake and custom exhaust. Max says the motor makes 160 hp on a Fueltech FT450 standalone ECU. He’s also building a high-compression motor with individual throttle bodies capable of 200+ hp. The Corsa rides on custom springs and shocks with 280 mm front disc brakes.

