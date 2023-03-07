2011 BMW 335d with a 1971 Mercedes Body

Spencer Bane wanted to combine classic German design with modern German engineering. He accomplished this by installing a 1971 Mercedes 280 SE (W108) body over a 2011 BMW 335d (E90) chassis and powertrain. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L M57D30TU2 turbodiesel inline-six making 375 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Malone Stage 2.9 tune. The motor is paired with a ZF6HP six-speed automatic transmission tuned by Sutphin Tuning. The E90 chassis also affords the car a MacPherson strut front suspension, multilink rear suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes. You can view more photos of the car at @blackbeanlinguine.

