Nissan Six-Speed Transmission Adapter to Gen 3 Hemi V8

LOJ Conversions announced their Gen 3 Hemi V8 to Nissan six-speed manual transmission adapter. The adapter works with the 5.7 L, 6.1 L, 6.2 L, 6.4 L Gen 3 Hemi V8 and six-speed manual transmissions from 2005-2015 Nissan Xterra 2WD/4WD VQ40DE (D50), 2004-2015 Nissan Frontier 2WD/4WD VQ40DE (D40), 2004-2015 Nissan Navara 2WD/4WD VQ40DE (D40), and 2008-2012 Suzuki Equator 2WD/4WD VQ40DE (D40). The adapter requires a custom clutch sold by LOJ Conversions. It costs $1,899 and will begin shipping in May 2023.

Source: LOJ Conversions.