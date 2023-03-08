Custom Briggs & Stratton V8

Lyckebo Mekaniska wanted more power for his Partner P115 mower. So he took eight Briggs & Stratton single-cylinder motors and combined them into one. The air-cooled motor features a custom cast crankcase and oil pan. Lyckebo made the custom camshafts and crankshaft on a lathe. On top are the Briggs & Stratton cylinders machined to fit the crankcase with a Ford 460 ci V8 distributor and Weber carburetor. You can watch all the custom work in the build playlist.

Source: Lyckebo Mekaniska via Hackaday