Holden Torana with a Twin-Turbo Chevy V8 Makes 1550 hp on Dyno

This Holden Torana (LH) hatchback was built by Spot On Performance & Fabrication in Slacks Creek, QLD, Australia. The car was powered by a twin-turbo 400 ci small-block Chevy V8 featuring custom exhaust manifolds, two Garrett G42 turbochargers, and custom intercooler. Behind the V8 is a TH400 automatic transmission with a PTC converter sending power to a Race Products full floating 9-inch rear end. Watch the twin-turbo V8 make 1,557 hp (1,162 kW) to the hubs in the video below. Or view more photos of the project in the Facebook build album.

Source: Spot On Performance FB album