1990 VW Transporter with a Subaru 3.3 L Flat-Six

This 1990 Volkswagen T25 (aka Trasporter) (T3) is powered by a Subaru 3.3 L EG33 flat-six with a custom stainless steel exhaust. In front of that is a five-speed transmission from a 2007 Subaru Impreza 2.5 Turbo with a Subarugears limited-slip differential. Power is sent to the rear wheels through Empi Chromoly axles with Porsche 930 108 mm CV joints. The van rides on a lowered suspension with AVO springs and AVO front shocks and Spax rear shocks. A set of Porsche Cayman 17-inch wheels with adapters cover Audi Audi A6 front disc brakes with 347×30 mm rotors and T4 VR6 rear disc brakes. The van is for sale on eBay.co.uk.





Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale FB page