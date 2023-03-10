Custom 1945 Chevy Truck with a 1200+ hp Compound-Turbo Cummins Inline-Six

Robert Barry’s 1945 Chevy rat rod is built to drag race. Diesel Army reports the truck is powered by a compound-turbocharged 5.9 L Cummins inline-six built by Industrial Injection (II). It features Carrillo rods, Banks Big Hoss intake manifold, II Stage 2 head, Gorilla girdle, Garrett GT55 turbocharger, and II 73/78 turbocharger. The combo produced 1283 hp on the dyno. A built 48RE four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Moser M88 rear end with 45-spline axles. Victoryredcolorado says the body features a 1945 Chevy cab, 2-ton Chevy front fenders, custom grill, and 1950’s Chevy rear fenders.

Source: Diesel Army and victoryredcolorado