2012 Cadillac CTS-V with a 1100+ hp Supercharged LSX V8

Vengeance Racing built this 2012 Cadillac CTS-V at their company in Cumming, Georgia. In the engine bay they installed a twin-turbo 400 ci LSX V8 built by Late Model Engines (LME). The motor features a LSX iron block, Brodix BR3 heads, Nick Williams 112 mm throttle body, and FIC 2000 cc injectors. On top sits a Magnuson 2650R PI supercharger with a GripTec upper pulley, DSX custom 10.5-inch lower pulley, and DSX LSA triple idler system. The combo easily made 1103 hp to the wheels with 23 psi of boost on a ProEFI Pro112 ECU. A built 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission sends power through a Driveshaft Shop 1-piece carbon fiber driveshaft to an upgraded rear end and Driveshaft Shop Level 5 (1400 hp) axles. The car rides on Menscer Motorsports double adjustable coilovers with TRZ Motorsports rear lower control arms, adjustable rear toe-rods, and rear trailing arms.

Source: Vengeance Racing FB page via LSX Mag