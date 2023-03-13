Custom Land Speed 1977 GMC RV with a 700 hp 502 ci Chevy V8

Palmer Designs is selling the fastest Class A RV in the world. The project started with a 1977 GMC Kingsley Motorhome and a goal of bringing awareness to Charcot Marie Tooth Disease (CMT). The street legal vehicle went 121.50 mph at Bonneville Salt Flats.

Dennis McCarty at Vehicle Effects and Luke Richards at Lucra Cars built the unique RV. It is powered by a 502 ci Chevy Ram Jet V8 making 700 horsepower. It features a NX wet nitrous system, MSD-7AL Ignition Control Box, custom wiring harness, and CBR high capacity radiator. A TH425 automatic transmission with a manual valve body sends power to a limited-slip differential with 3.07 gears.

The RV rides on an Applied GMC Rear Quadra air bag system, Applied GMC front and rear swaybars, and Ridetech Air Ride System & Compressor. It stops thanks to TSM six-heel disc brakes behind Ultra Goliath Wheels.

The interior has all the factory components removed. In their place was a full chromoly roll cage and aluminum floors and walls. Occupants rides in either Kirkey aluminum seats or Twisted Stitch custom bucket seats. On the dash is a RacePak IQ3 digital dish by a Woodward collapsing steering column with a Momo steering wheels.

The exterior features CRB acrylic windows and smoothed aluminum body covered in PPG White paint. Custom aerodynamics include a front air spoiler, rear air tabs, and side skirts.

Source: Palmer Designs and Facebook Marketplace via Jalopnik