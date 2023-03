Martin Bürki and his Mattmüller Motorsport BMW E30 compete in the 3.0 L Class of the Swiss Hillclimb championship. Under the hood is a naturally aspirated 3.0 L S50B30 inline-six from a E36 M3. The motor produces 370 hp and is paired with a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission. Watch Martin compete at Bergrennen Gurnigel where he was 5th fastest.

Source: Mattmüller Motorsport FB page and Hillclimb Monsters