1973 Porsche 914 with a 3.2 L Flat-Six

Fordahl Motorsport built this 1973 Porsche 914 in 2003 with a 3.2-liter flat-six from a 1985 Porsche 911 Carrera. The engine features a custom exhaust and aftermarket camshafts installed in 2008. It is paired with a 915 five-speed manual transaxle built by Patrick Motorsports in 2007 with a Quaife limited-slip differential. The car’s suspension uses Elephant Racing bump steer kit, 22 mm front torsion bars, Elephant Racing 17 mm front spindles, Von Level 2 front shocks, Koni Yellow sport rear shocks, and Tangerine Racing inner pickup Heim rod brace. Boxster calipers and 911 rotors are covered by Fuchs-style 16-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes R888R tires (225/45, 245/45). Marathon Blue Metallic (L96M) paint covers a body with 914-6 GT-style composite rocker panels and fender flares. The car is for sale Bring a Trailer located in Portland, Oregon.

Source: Bring a Trailer