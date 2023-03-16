BMW E30 with a Turbo RB25/30 and Nissan Drivetrain

This BMW E30 visited PP Project Performance already swapped with a Nissan RB25 inline-six. The company was tasked with repainting the engine bay and installing a freshly built RB25/30 inline-six by Seguna Racing. The new motor features Ross forged pistons, Spool forged I-beam rods, HP Junkie ported head, Kelford camshafts, Plazmaman intake manifold, and custom 3.5-inch stainless exhaust. Allsparks Automotive and Performance tuned the motor on a Haltech Elite 750 ECU making 670 hp (500 kW) on 26 psi of boost from a Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger. PP Project Performance also installed a Nissan RB25 manual transmission built by Speedtek Auto Racing Parts which sends power to a Nissan S13 independent rear end.

Source: PP Project Performance FB page