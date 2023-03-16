Mazda3 with a Twin-Turbo 26B Four-Rotor

Mad Mike Whiddett will be racing Pikes Peak in a custom Mazda3 built by TCP Magic in Japan. The project started in 2021 with a 2023 Mazda3 hatchback powered by an inline-four and FWD drivetrain. TCP Magic converted the car to RWD using Formula Drift specifications. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 26B four-rotor capable of 1000+ horsepower thanks to two Garrett G40-1150 turbochargers. The RWD drivetrain consists of a Hollinger six-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and a Winters quick-change rear end with a ATS Carbon limited-slip differential. The 1250 kg car rides on KW adjustable coilovers with Endless disc brakes.

Source: Mad Mike Whiddett FB page and TCP Magin FB page