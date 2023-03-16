1970 Plymouth Cuda with a 900 hp NASCAR V8

This 1970 Plymouth Cuda called “Notorious Cuda” was built by Monro Racecars and Rides by Kam in Australia. The car is powered by a 358 ci NASCAR Mopar R5P7 V8 featuring JE pistons, Carillo rods, Bryant crank, Comp Cams solid roller, and dry sump system. The combo makes 900 hp at 9,000 rpm. The drivetrain uses a Richmond Super T10 four-speed manual transmission and full floating 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles 3.70 gears. The car rides on a custom chassis with a narrowed Corvette C6 front suspension, custom 4-link rear suspension, and a set of RideTech Shockwave air shocks. It stops by Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes hiding behind Billet Specialties Extreme Concave Turbine wheels (20×8.5, 22×12). View more photos and details at Street Machine.

Source: Seven82 Motors and Street Machine via ESD reader