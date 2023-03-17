1973 Chevy C10 with a 650 hp LT4 V8

Roadster Shop built this 1973 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne truck called “Orange Blossom Special” as the first of their Legend Series. It is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor making 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. It features forged steel crank, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, A356-T6 rotocast aluminum heads, and custom stainless steel exhaust. Behind the engine sits an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission and heavy-duty transfer case sending power to a GM front differential and 12-bolt rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears. Roadster Shop installed their Roadster Shop’s Legend Series K10 4×4 chassis featuring Fox 2.5 Factory Series front coilovers in front with Silverado 13-inch brakes. In back it comes with custom Deaver’s long travel leaf springs, Fox 2.0 Performance Series rear shocks, and Silverado 12-inch brakes. A set of custom 17-inch billet wheels holds Toyo AT 35-inch tires (305/70R17, 305/70R17). View more photos of the truck in the build album.

Source: Roadster Shop