Paul Newman’s Volvo 740 with a Buick Grand National Turbo V6

Paul Newman’s love of cars ran deep. Take for example his collection of engine swapped Volvos. The first of the lot started with a 1988 Volvo 740 wagon sent to HESCO Engineering outside of Birmingham, Alabama in 1988. There the company swapped the factory motor for a turbocharged 3.8 L LD5 V6 from a Buick Grand National. Behind the V6 sits a BorgWarner five-speed manual transmission from a Pontiac Firebird and limited-slip differential. It now rides on Bilstein shocks and IPD lowering springs. A set of four-wheel disc brakes are behind the Gemini 16-inch wheels. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $80,740.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Jalopnik via Piotr