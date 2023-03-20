Corvette C7 Z06 with a Twin-Turbo 390 ci V8

KMP Speed Shop received this Corvette C7 Z06 for a power upgrade. Under the hood sits a 390 ci LSx V8 built by Late Model Engines capable of 1500 hp. KMP Speed Shop was tasked with installing a custom twin-turbo system. They fabricated custom exhaust manifolds, custom dual 3-inch exhaust, and custom 2000 hp intercooler. Boost is generated by mirror PSR 6862 turbochargers. The setup also includes two Turbosmart 40 mm Gen 5 wastegates, 2000 cc port injectors, and plenty of heat shielding. The combo made 980 hp to the wheels on 12 psi (wastegate pressure) and a Holley Dominator ECU.

Source: KMP Speed Shop FB page