1957 Willys Jeep FC-150 with a GM 4.3 L V6

This 1957 Willys Jeep FC-150 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Portland, Oregon. Underneath the hydraulic tiled cab is a 4.3 L Vortec V6 fron a 2002 Chevy S10 truck. The motor features a Crane Cams camshaft and Edelbrock intake manifold and carb. Behind that is a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission paired with a Dana Spicer dual-range transfer case thanks to a Novak adapter. Power is sent to Dana 44 axles with a locking rear differential. The truck rides on US Wheel 15-inch steel wheels with 31×10.5-inch Dakota Definity tires covering disc brakes in front and rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer