Steve Morris Engines returns with another twin-turbo Lamborghini V10 dyno video. The motor features Dallas Performance’s 5.2 L billet block, custom sleeves, forged internals, and two 98 mm turbochargers. The team tuned the motor on two boost levels. It made 1856 hp and 1213 lb-ft of torque on 22 psi of boost. Then it made 2156 hp and 1335 lb-ft of torque on 25 psi of boost. Listen to the engine sing to 9100 rpm below.

Source: Steve Morris Engines