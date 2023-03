Kamil Sikora believes in the more cylinders, the better. The BMW E30 he uses to compete in the Drift Open Polish Drift Series was powered by a turbocharged BMW M60 V8. Eventually he swapped that for a turbocharged BMW M70 V12. The larger motor takes up all the space in engine bay requiring the radiator to be in the back. It produces 600 hp and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque. Watch the Kamil drift the E30 in the video below.

Source: Zlotko Drift FB page