Verve Racing is Building a BMW E30 with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five

Verve Racing owned their 1988 BMW 320i E30 for six years. In that time the factory 2.0 L M20B20 inline-six and five-speed manual transmission served them well but they wanted something else. Verve Racing went with a turbocharged B5234T3 inline-five from a 2002 Volvo S60T5. The engine sits on custom mount arms and a modified front subframe. The goal is around 350 whp thanks to aftermarket H-beam rods, BorgWarner EFR 7163 turbocharger, and Maxxecu ECU. The team will retain the factory pistons and bearings. Verve Racing also swapping a ZF GS6-53BZ six-speed manual transmission using a PMC Motorsport adapter, XC90 flexplate, and PMC Motorsport custom flywheel. Follow the project’s progress on @verve.racing.

