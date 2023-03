Ingram Brothers Racing and their Mazda RX-7 visited PAC Performance for dyno tuning. The race car is powered by a turbocharged 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance paired with a Albans six-speed sequential transaxle. It also features a tubular chassis built by PACE Innovations and carbon fiber body built by Ingram Brothers Racing. Listen to the three-rotor scream in the video below.

Source: Ingram Brothers Racing FB page and PAC Performance