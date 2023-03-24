Ryan Tuerck’s Custom Toyota Truck with a 600+ hp Turbo 3S/5S

Ryan Tuerck chose to use a unique 1966 Toyota Stout for his next drift project. The truck is powered by a turbocharged Toyota 3S/5S inline-four built by PSI Racing in Florida capable of 600-650 hp. The motor features a 2.2 L 5S-FE block, 2.0 L 3S-GTE crankshaft, 3S-GE Gen 1 NA head, Garrett GTX770 turbocharger, custom stainless steel header, and custom titnium exhaust. The motor will be paired with a Hollinger RD6 six-speed sequential transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Winters quick-change rear end. The truck sits on a custom tubular chassis designed by Rob Parsons and built by KibbeTech Offroad Fabrication. It features a custom front suspension and cantilever rear suspension with BC Racing coilovers. The Rotiform LSR-M wheels cover Brembo GTS disc brakes. You can watch the project’s progress in the build video series.

Source: High Performance Academy and Motortrend