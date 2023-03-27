Land Rover Defender with a LS3 V8

This Land Rover Defender 110 arrived at Impatient Creations in Alabaster, Alabama for a powertrain upgrade. The company swapped the 2.5 L 200Tdi turbodiesel inline-four for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor. The change increased power from around 113 hp to 480 hp. The company also flipped the intake around so the hood scoop would still be functional. Behind the V8 sits a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission with an adapter connected to a LT230 transfer case. From there power is sent to the factory Defender axles.

Source: Impatient Creations (build album) and Holley