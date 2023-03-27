1968 Charger with a 528 ci HEMI V8

SS and AFX built this 1968 Charger at their company in Arizona. In the engine bay sits a 528 ci HEMI V8 featuring an Indy aluminum block with SCAT crank and rods, Ross Racing 10:1 pistons, Smith Brothers pushrods, Comp camshaft, Holley Brawler 4-barrel carb, and longtube headers. It’s paired with a Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce dual friction clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Dana 60 rear axle with a Trac-Lok differential and 3.73 gears. The Charger also features welded subframe connectors, power steering, and Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. A set of Budnik Muroc wheels hold Bridgestone Potenza Sports 275/45R18 in front and Bridgestone Potenza Scuderias 345/35ZR19 in back. The car is for sale on RK Motors located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: RK Motors