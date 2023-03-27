1970 Chevelle with a Twin-Turbo Duramax V8

After Bill Dannels from Muscle Factory rode in Mike Racke’s Chevelle, he needed one himself. So in 2013 Bill took a 1970 Chevelle SS and swapped a twin-turbo Duramax LBZ V8 using custom mounts by Mike Racke. The motor was built by Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE) with a shortened oil pan and custom stainless steel headers. It produces 650 hp and 1100 lb-ft of torque. A G-Force 5R five-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch is paired with a Chris Alston 9-inch rear end, Detroit Locker, and 35-spline axles. The car is now owned by Alex Uribe from Uribe Performance.

Source: AutotopiaLA, Diesel World, and Barrett-Jackson