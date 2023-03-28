Pulsar GTI-R with a 1100+ hp SR20

Powertune Australia built this 1993 Pulsar GTI-R into a beast. The car is powered by a turbocharged Nissan SR20 inline-four featuring a Bullet billet block, Nitto billet crank, SR20VE head, Kelford camshafts, and Precision 72 mm turbocharger. The motor is fed VP C85 fuel through eight injectors by a mechanical fuel pump. Powertune Australia tuned the motor making 1113 hp (830 kW) to the hubs on a Motec M130 ECU. The AWD drivetrain combines a Holinger MF-E six-speed sequential transmission with a custom Nissan-to-Evo adpater and a custom R200 rear differential with GTR axles.

Source: Powertune Australia FB page and Jake Jones Driftsquid FB page