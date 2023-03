Max Vonka and his Vonka Racing Nissan S15 compete in the Scandinavian Drift Series. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six making 700+ hp and 770+ (567 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. The inline-six is paired to a Samsonas five-speed sequential transmission with a triple-disc clutch. Out back is a Skyline GTR housing with a OS Giken differential. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with GTR disc brakes.

Source: Snooken Recordings and Gatebil.no