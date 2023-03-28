2506 hp Twin-Turbo Coyote V8 Teardown

Brett LaSala’s green Mustang is powered by a Stage 4 Coyote V8 built by Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE). The motor features a GT500 shortblock, Boss crankshaft, MGP aluminum rods, and Manley pistons. The combo made 2506 hp and 1495 lb-ft to the hubs on 48+ psi of boost and helped the Mustang reach 6.52 sec at 212 mph in the quarter-mile. Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance along with Brett visited Joe Irwin at FFRE to disassemble the motor with 50+ runs after developing a concerning sound.

Source: That Racing Channel