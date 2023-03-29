Land Cruiser FJ62 with a 5.3L LSx V8

This Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 was built by Land Cruiser Restorations in Belle Plaine, Kansas. In the engine bay they swapped a 5.3 L LSx V8 from a 2013 GMC Sierra truck paired with a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission. Underneath they installed Old Man Emu springs, shocks, and steering stabilizer. A set of Deagan 38 33×10.5×15 tires are held by Pro Comp Series 69 wheels. Land Cruiser Restorations modified the exterior with a custom front and rear bumpers, custom rock sliders, custom roof rack, and Grote LED headlights.

Source: Land Cruiser Restorations