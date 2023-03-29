1977 Mercedes 450SLC with a Turbo 2JZ

Larry Chen interviewed the owner of HWA Asteroid Wheels about his unique 1977 Mercedes 450SLC (C107). It originally came with a 4.5 L V8 making 280 hp but the owner swapped it for a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six. The 2JZ makes around 400 hp on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost from a TD06-20G turbocharger and Motec ECU. Behind it sits a four-speed automatic transmission from a Toyota Aristo. Another interesting upgrade are the brakes. In the front are Ferrari F40 Brembo 350 mm brakes and the back are Ferrari F430 Brembo brakes. Covering these are the owner’s custom HWA Asteriod wheels (8.5×17 et18, 9.5×17 et17).

Source: Larry Chen and HWA Asteroid Wheels FB page