An 800+ hp 7.7L V12 Powers the Only Street-Legal TVR Cerbera Speed 12

TVR had aspirations of selling many Cerbera Speed 12 road cars. However it all stopped after TVR boss Peter Wheeler drove one home and deemed it too powerful. Everyone thought that was it, however in 2003 TVR stated it would build only one. It took Jonny Greenwood and two other TVR race engineers two years to build the Cerbera Speed 12 “W112 BHG” car. The rare vehicle is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.7 L V12 designed by John Ravenscroft. The motor features a steel block, aluminum heads with four valves per cylinder, and dry sump system. It produces 850 hp and 900 lb-ft of torque. Plenty for a vehicle that weighs around 1000 kg (2204 lb) thanks in part to the GT carbon fiber and kevlar body. Silverstone Auctions will auction the car on May 20th.

Source: via Bangshift