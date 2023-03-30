2008 BMW 123d with a N57 Diesel Inline-Six

Oskari Laihonen from Laihonen Motorsport owns a unique 2008 BMW 123d (E82). It originally came with a 2.0 L N47D20 turbodiesel inline-four making 201 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). Oskari swapped the inline-four to a 3.0 L N57D30A turbodiesel inline-six. The new motor features a larger intercooler, 3-inch exhaust, and Turbosystems Stage 3 HTD3073BB turbocharger. Thanks to the upgrades it produces 420 hp and 820 Nm (604 lb-ft) of torque. A manual transmission sends the torque to a 330d rear differential. The exterior features a yellow vinyl wrap over BMW 1M front bumper, fenders, side skirts, and rear bumper.

Source: Oliveri’s Life