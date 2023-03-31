Volvo 745 Wagon with a 825 hp T6 Inline-Six

Kevin Brunberg rebuilt his Volvo 745 wagon for the 2023 Swedish Pro Drift Championship. The car is powered by a 2.8 L Volvo T6 inline-six built by Dennis Modig capable of 825 hp and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. The motor features a 021 Motor AB custom aluminum block, forged internals, Garrett G40-1150 turbocharger, and KZR Fabrication custom stainless steel exhaust manifold. Behind the motor is a Sellhom MPG HD five-speed sequential transmission and their strongest rear differential. The wagon rides on a 4-link rear suspension and a set of 59 North D-004 wheels. Another modification is the carbon kevlar rear body that can be replaced if it is damaged.

Source: Brunbergdrifting, Carvibz, and Snooken Recordings