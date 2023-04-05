1940 Mercury Eight Convertible with a 392 ci HEMI V8

Squeeg’s Kustoms built this 1940 Mercury Eight at their company in Chandler, Arizona. The convertible is powered by a 392 ci Chrysler FirePower V8 built by Speed Sports of Gilbert, Arizona. The motor features Offenhauser intake manifolds, six Stromberg carburetors, and tubular exhaust headers. Behind the motor is a Richmond five-speed manual transmission transferring power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears. The convertible sits on a boxed chassis with tubular crossmembers. It rides on a Heidt’s independent front suspension with a power steering rack and Ridetech air shocks. A set of Wheel Vintiques steel wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. The interior features Gabe’s Street Rod Interiors upholstery, Glide Engineering bench seats, steel dash with Waltham gauges, and a Vintage Air system.

Source: Squeeg’s Kustoms and Bring a Trailer