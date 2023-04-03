Carnage Builds a 1.5JZ Inline-Six

Scott Taylor from Carnage needed another motor for the Volvo. So he went about building a 3.0 L “1.5JZ” inline-six. The motor features a 2JZ-GE block, 2JZ-GTE pistons and rods, 1JZ head, custom Russell oil pan, ACL bearings, and ARP fasteners. Scotty hopes to make 800-1000 horsepower with a Pulsar G35 1050 turbocharger. In the first video he disassembles the 2JZ. The second video he builds the bottom-end and installs the 1JZ head. In the third videos he finishes building the motor.

Source: @scottys_garage and StreetMachineTV