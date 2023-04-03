Viper Defender with a Carbureted 360 ci Chrysler V8

The Dodge “Defender” was designed by Steve Ferrerio at Chrysler and built by Unique Movie Cars for the TV series “Viper” in 1994. The Defender is built on a stretched 1993 Viper RT/10 chassis with a coilover suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and 17-inch three-spoke wheels with Michelin XGT 2 tires (275/40, 335/45). In the engine bay sits a 360 ci Chrysler small-block V8 paired with an A-727 three-speed automatic transmission. Unique Movie Cars states the factory V10 could not hold up to filming schedule and would run hot. The interior features gray leather seats, prop digital screens, and no seat belts, AC system, or sound system. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer