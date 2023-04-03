1981 Fiat X1/9 with a 2.0 L Honda B18C

This 1981 Fiat X1/9 originally came with a 1.4 L 138.A2 inline-four. It is now powered by a 2.0 L JDM Honda B18C making 215 horsepower. The motor features Eagle rods, Edelbrock Performer X intake manifold, Injector Nation 375 cc injectors, and Hondata S300 ECU. It is paired with a Honda five-speed manual transmission with a factory limited-slip differential and 4.92 gears. The exterior features aftermarket mesh grill, Euro-spec bumperettes, removable fabric soft top, and repainted silver. On the inside are Mazda NC MX-5/Miata seats and Honda Civic EG gauge cluster. The car sold on Cars & Bids for $17,750.

Source: Cars & Bids and Dailyturismo