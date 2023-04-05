1986 Chevy C10 with a Twin-Turbo 427 ci V8

Tim Cagle sent his 1986 Chevy C10 to Orange County Hotrods in Corona, California for a monster powertrain. Under the hood the company installed a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. The motor features a Dart LS Next block, billet crank, forged I-beam rods, JE forged pistons, Dart heads, custom stainless steel headers, and two 72 mm turbochargers. The combo produces 1100 hp on 91 octane fuel or 1500 hp on E85 fuel. Behind the V8 is a Gearstar 4L84E four-speed automatic transmission and a Dutchman 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The truck rides on a reinforced and notched frame with air shocks and Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes behind Kompression custom 24-inch wheels. You can read more details on the truck at In The Garage Media.

Source: In The Garage Media and ScottieDTV