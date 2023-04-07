ListerBell Lancia Stratos with an Alfa Romeo 3.0 L V6

This Lancia Stratos replica was built by LB Specialist Cars in the UK. In back of the car is a 3.0 L V6 and six-speed manual transmission from a 2002 Alfa Romeo 166. The motor features a custom stainless steel exhaust, ceramic coated manifolds, and Alfa Romeo CF3 ECU. The transmission features a Quaife ATB differential and GTA flywheel and clutch. The car rides on a ListerBell STR chassis with billet aluminum uprights, custom steering rack, GAZ Gold coilovers, and adjustable anti-roll bars. It stops thanks to HiSpec four-piston brakes with 300 mm vented rotors in front and back. A set of R wheels (16×8.5, 17×11) hold Toyo R1R tires (225/45, 275/40). The GP4-style body is coated in Chardonnet Blue paint and features roof scoop, Lexan side windows, and Vitaloni Californian mirrors.

Source: LB Specialist Cars