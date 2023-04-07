1978 Jeep Cherokee Body on a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Chassis and Powertrain

Jeep purchased a 1978 Jeep Cherokee (SJ) without an engine to transform into another Easter Jeep Safari project. The company 3D scanned the body to help with the list of modifications needed to fit over a 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe chassis and powertrain. They moved the wheelwells outward to increase the wheelbase eight inches. They also chopped the roof eight inches. The Rubicon 4xe hybrid powertrain features a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four along with two electric motors making a combined 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque combined. The rest of the 4WD drivetrain uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, 4:1 transfer case, and axles with 4.10 gears. A set of custom wheels hold BF Goodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain 37-inch tires.

Source: Stellantis North America media