1969 Chevelle with a 540 ci Big-Block V8

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle was built by Big 3 Performance in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Underneath the Glasstek fiberglass front is a 540 ci big-block Chevy V8 built by Goodwin Competition making 630+ hp. It features forged rotating assembly, Dart Pro1 ported heads, hydraulic roller camshaft, Holley Dominator 1050 cfm carburetor, nitrous system, and 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. A built TH400 three-speed automatic sends power through a 3.5-inch driveshaft to a rear end with a Mark Williams spool and 35-spline axles. The Chevelle rides on Competition Engineering front shocks and springs and Strange double adjustable rear shocks. It also features disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back covered by Weld wheels (15×3.5, 15×10). The car went 9.95 sec at 135.05 mph in the quarter-mile.

