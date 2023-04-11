2013 Toyota Hilux with a 3UZ V8

This 2013 Toyota Hilux was sent to Kelvin Glover at Cartune Company in New Zealand for some post-swap cleanup work. The truck originally came with a 4.0 L 1GR-FE V6 and A750E five-speed automatic transmission. It is now powered by a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 and A761E six-speed automatic transmission. The swap was performed by another company and suffered from a lot of electrical issues and improper parts. So Kelvin used his experience to fix the problems and make the truck dependable. In the video below Kelvin discusses the work before driving the truck. You can watch the full repair series here.

Source: CartuneNZ