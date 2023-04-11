1965 C10 with a 926 hp Supercharged LSx V8

Chris Cerce Customs built this 1965 Chevrolet C10 at their company in Taunton, Massachusetts. It is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LSx V8 built by Don Hardy Race Cars capable of 926 hp and 835 lb-ft of torque. The motor features Diamond forged pistons, forged 4340 crankshaft and H-beam rods, Dart PRO1 LS3 heads, FAST Precision Flow fuel injectors, Nick Williams Performance 102 mm throttle body, LS7 ignition coils, 3-inch stainless steel exhaust, and Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. Bolted to the V8 is a TCI StreetFighter 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D Pro-Series torque converter. Power is sent to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a Eaton Tru-Trac differential and 3.55 gears. Underneath the body is a Roadster Shop Spec Series chassis with tubular control arms, 4-link rear suspension, and Strange Engineering adjustable coilovers. A set of Forgeline 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (285/30, 345/30) cover Baer six-piston with 14-inch rotors front and back.

Source: Bring a Trailer